Mary Stevens Hospice nurses to climb Snowdon

Japjindar Sanghera, Anna Lonsdale, Delilah, Rachelle Clark, Sue McDowall and Helen Hubbard will be raising funds for the Mary Stevens Hospice

The six women, who include nursing sister Sue McDowall, staff nurse Anna Lonsdale, sister Helen Hubbard, health care assistant Jap Sanghera, sister Rachelle Clake and retired staff nurse Linda Russell, also hope to raise the profile of hospice care across the country.

Sue McDowall, aged 61, from Stourbridge, said: "Helen Hubbard came up with the idea and recruited the rest of us to take part in the challenge. We will be walking up Snowdon which is 1,085 metres above sea level on October 18.

"Currently we are trying to get some training in by walking on the Clent Hills.

"It has proved a popular training ground to get in some practice for what we will face but the hills are a miniature substitute for what we will face when we get to Snowdon.

"Some of those who are taking part in the challenge have been training after 12-hour night shifts and starting their walks at 7am and 8am in the morning.

"There is a lot of heartfelt compassion for our palliative care and we hope to raise the profile of hospice care.

"We also hope to raise as much as possible for the hospice through our Just Giving page.

"We have set a target of £800 but have already raised £500 through donations.