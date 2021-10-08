UNISON demand staff in Dudley's Libraries need the living wage

UNISON demands workers at Halesowen Library need better wages

In 2017 library staff were transferred from Dudley Council to Greenwhich Leisure Limited on a five year contract and their wages fell behind council employees.

GLL is described as "a charitable social enterprise for all the community" but UNISON claims GLL is not rewarding staff in the spirit of its own ideals.

UNISON revealed rates for library assistants are 12 per cent below what they would have been had the service stayed within the council, and have dropped below any other recognised council salary scale.

Branch secretary at UNISON Dudley General Branch Theresa Kelly said: “GLL makes a mockery of the term ‘social enterprise’.

“Its flawed business model is based on zero-hours contracts and job cuts. The public services it pledged to maintain, such as leisure centres and libraries, are being eroded."

He added: “It’s nothing short of scandalous that an organisation which touts its progressive credentials offers wage levels so low that staff would struggle to make ends meet."

Branch chair Billy Gibson outlined the importance of libraries in Dudley: “Libraries are at the heart of communities. Many people in Dudley will be shocked that the people providing important public services are enduring poverty wages. This has to end.”

UNISON will now encourage Dudley residents, library users, and Dudley councillors to show their support for its call for GLL to raise pay to at least £9.50 an hour for all employees.