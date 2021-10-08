Dudley Council upgrades Stourbridge tip booking system after 170,000 visits since May 2020

DUDLEY STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR 27/12/2014 Pic at the tip in Stourbridge, we were not allowed on site because we havent pre arranged it with the council. Ivan is the boss on site: 07855677434..

The Household Waste Recycling Centre site operated throughout the pandemic and now the new system will give people more options for their visit.

Users can now check online for availability of slots that day, cancel and reschedule bookings, change reservation information including car details and enable multiple weekday bookings.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "This online booking system was introduced in May last year to help us to continue operating during the COVID pandemic whilst allowing people to stay safe by providing social distancing to keep this essential service up and running.

"Residents said they found the booking system extremely useful and when they arrive at the tip they were in and out in minutes as there were no queues like there used to be. They also said there were changes they would like to see such as being able to book a same day appointment, easily cancel appointments, and change the registration of the car they were coming in."

She said: "We have now replaced the temporary booking system with this new one which will give far more flexibility for our residents and address the changes they were asking for. Of course, we understand that not everyone has access to a computer so they can still book over the phone with Dudley Council Plus."