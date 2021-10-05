Transport operator in the West Midlands praised after completing more than 200 free journeys to support vulnerable people

Bryoni Barbosa, of Dudley Council, with Abrar Ahmed from One 4 You Services

Kind-hearted entrepreneurs Abrar Ahmed and Asjad Jameel, directors of Netherton-based One 4 You Services, really did go the extra miles when they answered the rallying call of Dudley Council’s Covid Welfare Response team to get vital food and medicines to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company mobilised its drivers and vehicles to be on call whenever they were needed and so far they have clocked up more than 2,000 miles, travelling across the borough to drop off parcels to individuals and families living in the town and surrounding areas of Blackheath, Gornal, Halesowen, Kingswinford and Stourbridge.

These drops have been heralded as lifelines for people who are unable to get to shops, have been self-isolating, suffering from the virus or have been financially hit by what has happened.

Bryoni Barbosa, senior health improvement practitioner at Dudley Council, said: “One 4 You Services has blown us away with the way it has supported our welfare team in ensuring the people of Dudley are being looked after during Covid-19.

“Abrar and his team of drivers have been outstanding from the minute we asked for help just before Christmas and they continue to make these vital journeys for us completely free-of-charge.”

“We could ot have maintained the supply of food and medicines without their generosity and their flexibility, answering our requests often within a matter of minutes.

"The Black Country is renowned for its community spirit, and this is another example of how the area has pulled together to help each other.”

The company operates across Birmingham, Dudley, Halesowen, Staffordshire, Stourbridge and Wolverhampton, delivering school meals, adult and social services contracts and school-to-home transport.

As well as the public sector contracts, the firm also provides private hire and airport transfer services.

Abrar Ahmed said: “The last eighteen months has proved what we can all do when we pull together and the company been recognised for our efforts, securing the Kindness in the Community Award from the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and being Highly Commended in the Business with a Big Heart accolade by Dudley CVS.