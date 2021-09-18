Shocked Dudley couple find 5ft snake in their bedroom

Pc Bethan Pinnock with the female python.

The residents reported the large snake slithering around their bedroom in Quarry Bank, Dudley – and had no idea where it had come from.

They told West Midlands Police they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had slithered in through a pipe.

While the RSPCA would usually handle this type of call, the report was made just after 10pm last Wednesday and nobody from the rescue charity was available.

This did not deter officers from the police's Brierley Hill professional development unit, who stepped in to help save the day.

Pc Bethan Pinnock with the female python.

Student officers Pcs Bethan Pinnock, Lucy Corles and Riane Hazel visited the address and were directed to a front bedroom, the door of which the couple had managed to close to keep the snake inside.

"After a long nervy search, the snake was located on top of a cabinet wrapped around a vanity mirror," said a police spokesperson.

"The officers used batons to carefully lift the yellow snake, which was around 5ft long, and place it in a shoe box with holes in.

"The officers contacted Manor Vets, Halesowen who kindly agreed to take the snake in overnight until the RSPCA were able to attend."

The student officers brought the snake in a box to Manor Vets in Halesowen

A vet informed the officers that it was a female python of a mature age.

"The snake had a few lumps and old injuries, but was very friendly and was generally otherwise in good health" said the police spokesperson.