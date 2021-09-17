Sponsored walk challenge from Dudley to Cannock

Neil Watts, Connor Yardley and Oliver Yardley from Agility Kidz

Neil Watts and Oliver Yardley, who run the AK Adventure Trust, will take on the walk from Dudley to Cannock on Saturday.

It will see them journey from Sycamore Adventure, on Sycamore Green in Dudley, to Beaudesert Outdoor Activity Centre in Cannock Wood.

And the money raised for the sponsored challenge will go towards running the trust's first activity day at Beaudesert early next year.

Mr Watts, from Dudley, said that he was "excited" to take on the challenge because "we [AK Adventure Trust] want to provide opportunities for young people."

The 48-year-old, the leader of the Cubs in the 1st Upper Gornal Scout Group, will undertake the walk with his his 16-year-old son Ben and Mr Yardley's son Connor, aged 11.

It comes after Mr Watts and his son undertook the Three Peaks Challenge during lockdown – climbing up and down their stairs – to raise money for charity. They covered the same distance as they would've done if they climbed the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales.

Mr Watts said he wanted the trust to provide an opportunity for young people to "get out there" because "many children can't afford these things" – and for some young carers they "don't get the time and opportunity."

The organisation provides experiences for young people who may not otherwise be able to access these opportunities due to financial pressures, disabilities, or being a young carer.