Child among four injured in four-car Dudley crash

The crash on Shaw Road in Dudley, that resulted in four people going to hospital. Photo: Dudley Fire Station.

The collision happened at the junction of Shaw Road and New Road in Dudley at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Three adults and a child were injured, including a female passenger who needed advanced trauma care.

A man who was driving one of the cars and a child who was a passenger in a parked car both suffered "potentially serious" injuries.

The fourth injured person, a woman who was behind the wheel of a parked car, was also taken to hospital but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

Photos from the scene showed the cars had been left with major damage, with the doors removed from one of the vehicles involved.

Police officers and firefighters were sent to the scene along with paramedics and the road was closed while the scene was cleared.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, we found four patients. The first, a woman, a passenger in one of the cars, was assessed and had sustained serious injuries, she received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

"The second, a man, the driver of one of the cars, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. The third, a child, a passenger in a stationary car, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"The fourth, the driver of the stationary car, a woman, was assessed and had injuries not believed to be serious. They were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."