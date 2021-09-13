People asked to have their say with three months left until official Dudley city bid submitted

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council with town crier Ian Jones and the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward

Leaders made the plea ahead of the submission which is being made as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations next year.

The deadline for bids being submitted is December 8 with the winners being announced next year as part of the national competition.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "With three months to go, we are working hard behind the scenes to pull together the full details of the bid ahead of formal submission in December.

"We’d like to hear from residents about what they love about living here, to make sure we don’t miss anything out.

"We are tremendously proud of our borough and we have huge ambitions for our future.

"From our medieval Domesday book reference back in 1086, not to mention the millions of years of geological history, we have a past that most cities across the world could only dream of and of which we are very proud.

"But we’re also looking to forge a bright new future. We recognise there is work to do in that regard. But we have a billion pound regeneration programme which is coming to life as we speak to change the landscape of this fantastic place with new developments our people can be proud of."

The bid comes after the Government announced a civic honours competition to mark 70 years of the Queen’s reign in 2022. Ministers are inviting bids for city and Lord Mayor (or Provost) status, with entries needing to be in by the start of December this year.

There are no set numbers for the amount of new cities that will be crowned, with it dependent on the strength of the entries received. Residents in the borough can have their say by emailing cityinthemaking@dudley.gov.uk, and also using the taglines #CityofDudleyBid and #ACityInTheMaking to make their submissions on social media.