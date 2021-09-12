'Desperate' appeal launched to find Gornal man

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

An appeal has been launched for help locating a man missing more than a week.

Paul Southall has been missing for more than a week. Photo: West Midlands Police
Paul Southall has been missing for more than a week. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has issued the appeal to help with finding 58-year-old Paul Southall.

Mr Southall has not been seen at his home in Lower Gornal since Saturday, September 4 and the force has said it is desperate to find him.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with blue eyes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Paul Southall?

"Paul was last seen at his home in Lower Gornal in Dudley last Saturday, September 4, and hasn’t been seen since.

"We desperately need to find Paul and make sure he is OK.

"The 58-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and blue eyes.

"If you see Paul or have any information on where he might be, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 2437-110921."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News