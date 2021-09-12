'Desperate' appeal launched to find Gornal man

Paul Southall has been missing for more than a week. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has issued the appeal to help with finding 58-year-old Paul Southall.

Mr Southall has not been seen at his home in Lower Gornal since Saturday, September 4 and the force has said it is desperate to find him.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with blue eyes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Paul Southall?

"We desperately need to find Paul and make sure he is OK.

