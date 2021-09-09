Music of opera legend set to be given new life

The Dormston Mill Theatre in Sedgley will be the setting for a tribute concert to Mario Lanza. Tara Marisa Kelsey from Telford and Simone Francesco Liconti from Italy are pictured during rehearsals

The tribute event to Mario Lanza will see his songs performed to a new audience at Dormston Mill Theatre in Mill Bank in Sedgley on Thursday, September 9.

Described as "few equals among tenors of the day in terms of quality, warmth and power", his work will be performed by Italian tenor Simone Francesco Liconti and mezzo soprano Tara Marisa Kelsey from Telford.

Ms Kelsey, whose family originally came from Sedgley, said the work of Mario Lanza was iconic and spoke about what made him special.

She said: "His legacy is the joy and love he brought through his music in that era he lived in the late 1940s and early 1950s and he was known at the time as one of the greatest tenor voices that lived.

"He was also so humble and what he did was bring opera to the people who couldn't afford to go to the opera houses or didn't move in those elite circles.

"By doing films, he brought crossover appeal to opera as, one minute, he was singing Puccini or a bit of Cole Porter and, the next, he was appearing in big movies of the day."

Ms Kelsey said the music was something she had grown up on and said it had been wonderful to have a performer such as Simone performing.

She said: "Simone has a wonderful, silky and warm voice and brings the songs to life, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to perform with someone who sings worldwide and is in the UK for the first time.

"I do hope it can be the start of something bigger because my passion, like Mario's, is to bring opera to the people and I know a lot of people who are excited about this and can't believe we have Simone here.

"My ambition is to do a sequel to this, maybe even a tour, and I would love the opportunity to take it to an outside venue."