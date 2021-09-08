WW2 machine gunner celebrates 100th birthday in style

Leslie Beeston celebrates his 100th birthday at Himley Manor Care Home

This was followed by a party for family and friends at Himley Manor Care Home in Dudley where Leslie has lived for about 12 months.

During his trip to the museum he proudly wore a badge showing his age. He said that he was “delighted” by the comments of fellow visitors and songs from well-wishers.

Leslie puts the secret to his long and happy life down to “never smoking and not drinking alcohol”.

Born on September 6 in Kates Hill, Leslie started work as a carpenter alongside his father at Butlers and later moved to become a sheet metal worker at a factory at Dudley.

He joined the Cheshire Regiment during the Second World War and saw service in Africa, Egypt and Tripoli as a machine gunner.

When he came home after the war he returned to sheet metal working.

Lesley said that after his wartime experiences he would never touch a curry again.

He said that he had kept to that promise but had drunk half-a-pint of beer when his son, Martin, got married many years ago.

Leslie also said that he had only enjoyed tucking into his first fast-food McDonald’s meal when he was 95 years old.

He met his late wife, then Florence Bishop, locally and they married at St John’s Church in Kates Hill in April 1944.

The couple had one son their extended family now includes two grandchildren. During retirement they enjoyed gardening and walking.