Education Secretary backs MP in promoting new T-Levels to employers

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb.

The post-GCSE courses, available at both Dudley College of Technology and Halesowen College, are equivalent to 3 A Levels and offer students a mixture of classroom learning and "on-the-job" experience during an industry placement.

The MP, who says jobs and investment are among her top priorities for the constituency, particularly for young adults hit by the pandemic, is encouraging businesses to offer placements.

Addressing Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Monday (September 6) she said: “I am a great believer in the idea that a university education is not always the route to a high-quality job and that T-levels are a fantastic opportunity to provide not only the technical qualifications, but the industry placements, which are so important.

“Will my right honourable friend support me in my drive and mission to encourage businesses in my constituency to come on board and provide those industry placements?

“It is a win-win situation not just for young adults, but for businesses because they can circumnavigate the recruitment process as they will have those candidates on board and can experience what they can deliver.”

The Secretary of State said: “My honourable friend has identified the real opportunities that exist for businesses in working with young people and colleges and bringing them into their company.

“T-levels have been designed hand in glove with employers, making sure that they are not only fit for employers, but work for students as well.

“I join her in encouraging employers to take on placements for T-levels. We are seeing a big expansion this year and expect an even bigger expansion next year.”

Ms Webb added: “I want opportunities for young people to be able to learn skills and earn right here in Stourbridge.

“T Levels are a big part of this and I would like to see more companies taking advantage of the opportunity.

"I’m delighted that university is not seen by this government as the 'be all and end all' of education.