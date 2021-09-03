Hot tubs and anniversary celebration for competition winner

Diane Billington from Dudley was the winner of the Express & Star's Love2Stay Glamping Lodge three night stay competition

Diane Billington, from Dudley, was the lucky winner of a three-night stay in a glamping lodge at Love2Stay Adventure Centre, a luxury campsite and caravan site in Emstrey, near Shrewsbury, which would usually cost around £800.

The Safari Lodge at the site sleeps up to six people and comes with amenities such as a hot tub, a fire pit, Wi-Fi, a fully fitted kitchen, under-floor heating and a large dining area.

Miss Billington said she was persuaded to enter the competition by her mother Margaret, who spotted the competition in the Express and Star when it launched on Saturday, August 7.

The 49-year-old said she collected the four tokens necessary to enter the competition, which ran from Monday, August 9 to Saturday, August 14 and the prize draw was held on Thursday, August 19, but was shocked to find out she'd won.

She said: "It really was shocking to find out I'd won as I had got home on the day and my mum told me there was an Express & Star envelope addressed to me, so I opened it and found out I'd won and couldn't believe it.

"It's great as I'd been thinking about that site for the 14th anniversary with my partner Glenn around Christmas time and my mum pushed me into entering this competition, so I'm really glad I've done this now."

Miss Billington said the plan was to take the trip at the end of February as both she and 62-year-old Glenn would have the holiday to be able to do it.

She said: "We wanted to do it earlier, but while I could get the time off from my job as a machine operator at CJ Mouldings in Stourbridge, he didn't have the time from his work as a lorry driver.

"We're looking forward to going there and, hopefully, having some friends with us and we can't wait to use the hot tub as we love hot tubs.

"I'd like to thank the Express and Star for picking me as the winner as a lot of people entered and it's nice to be the one who won the big prize."

Five runners-up won day passes to Love2Stay, which features a beach, open-air swimming pool and a range of other activities on-site, as well as a bar and restaurant.