Afghanistan refugees arriving in region as deadline to flee Taliban approaches

Families are being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan

Britain is racing to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul's airport who have supported the UK before Western troops leave the country on August 31.

Councils across the Black Country and Staffordshire have vowed to do their bit, and have already started taking in families as part of the Government's Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which aims to resettle 20,000 "at risk" Afghans, including 5,000 this year.

Local authorities in the region are already supporting dozens of Afghan families through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which was brought in to help former interpreters and others who helped Western forces over the past two decades.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird, said the authority had offered to take in 80 families and was already looking after 100 people as part of the previous relocation scheme.

"Obviously some of these people could find themselves at risk because of what they've left behind in Afghanistan," he said.

Councillor Mike Bird has called on all local authorities to play their part

"We have to make sure they are comfortable and that they have quality surroundings.

"That has to come with a measure of government support for local authorities, as alongside welfare considerations we also have to look after things such as their educational needs and the support they need for day-to-day living.

"That will help them as we don't want to see them isolated.

"We are fortunate in the Black Country that we do have quite a diverse population and people from Afghanistan are likely to be able to mix with people from their home country."

Mr Bird added that he wanted to see all local authorities across the country "playing their part". He warned there must be no repeat of the asylum dispersal scheme, which councils in the West Midlands announced they were pulling out of earlier this year after warning they had become overburdened.

"There has to be an even distribution across the UK," Mr Bird said. "In the past the asylum settlement programme has been disproportionate and parts of the West Midlands have been asked to take in far more people than elsewhere."

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said the borough was currently supporting one family, having agreed to support 20 families.

"People have risked their lives for us and the least we can do is take our fair share in Dudley," he said. "It is important that all areas start doing their bit.

"My fear is that unless the Americans delay their departure – which looks unlikely – many who need to get out, won't get out."

Wolverhampton Council has committed to taking 80 Afghans, consisting of interpreters and their families, while Sandwell Council says homes and support are being offered to "20 to 25 Afghan households".

Up to 25 interpreters and their families will be supported by councils across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

Pat McFadden said MPs had spoken with ministers about funding for councils to help refugees

Pat McFadden, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, said MPs had spoken to ministers in recent days a bid to ensure councils were given sufficient financial support to help Afghan families.

He said: "I believe most people in the UK accept we owe a debt to those interpreters and other Afghans who put their lives at risk to help the UK’s armed forces.

"Under the Taliban their lives and those of their families are in danger. We have already heard stories this week of the Taliban going door to door looking for these people.

“Many local authorities have stepped up and said they are willing to help people in this position who have been evacuated to the UK.

“But councils will need help with this. The Government can’t just dump all this on local authorities.

"The goodwill we are seeing has to be matched by the resources to enable councils to give the help they want to."

The Home Office said the programme was modelled on the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), which resettled around 20,000 Syrian refugees in local authority areas across the UK between 2014 and 2021.

This included more than 200 in the four Black Country boroughs.

People arriving as part of the ACRS will be offered the chance to set up life in the UK permanently, with priority given to women and girls, and religious and other minorities most at risk of human rights abuses.

Those escaping conflict in Syria were granted refugee status with full rights to live and work, provided with housing and support, and help to integrate into their communities.

Enver Solomon, chief executive at the Refugee Council, said: "Councils need to be able to make plans with the assurance that all the resources they require are provided by central government.

Thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to flee the country. Photo: AP/Shekib Rahmani

"The Syrian scheme was a success because of long-term careful planning and collaboration with local areas and agencies and it will be critical for the same to happen given the challenges councils are facing as a result of the pandemic and overall financial pressures."

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said the ACRS is a good first step, but the "horrific scenes" in Kabul show just how fast situations can change.

He urged the Government to double its target to resettle 10,000 Afghans in the first year, as many will attempt to reach safety through less regular routes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Our country has a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need.

"We will not abandon people who have been forced to flee their homes and are now living in terror of what might come next."

Council chiefs have also warned that local authorities must be given sufficient Government support to be able to resettle Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

Robert Jenrick says there will be support for authorities that help resettle refugees

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has this week written to councils confirming the package of available for supporting Afghan refugees as part of the new resettlement scheme.

New figures show that the Black Country and Stafford are home to more than 200 refugees housed through a similar scheme for people fleeing Syria since 2014.

According to figures from the House of Commons Library, Wolverhampton has taken in 100 Syrians, Dudley has 95, 21 have been housed in Walsall, as well as 27 in Stafford.

Seven West Midlands councils announced in March they would no longer accept any asylum seekers amid claims that high numbers were putting local services under "intolerable strain".