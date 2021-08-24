Police appeal after spate of attempted motorhome thefts in Dudley

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

A police appeal for information has been launched after a series of attempted motorhome thefts across the Dudley borough.

Officers said there had been four targeted between between 2am to 3am on Tuesday as the urged owners to remain vigilant.

The motorhomes were parked up on Kittiwake Drive and Nuthatch Drive in Quarry Bank, Oak Park Road in Wordsley and Gayfield Avenue in Brierley Hill.

Dudley Police believe the same group of three people are involved and they fled in a dark coloured Aldi on cloned plates after the failed break-in attempts.

Anyone with doorbell footage, dashcam footage or anybody with information have been urged to contact the force by quoting log 248 of August 24.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News