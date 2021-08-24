Police appeal after spate of attempted motorhome thefts in Dudley

Officers said there had been four targeted between between 2am to 3am on Tuesday as the urged owners to remain vigilant.

The motorhomes were parked up on Kittiwake Drive and Nuthatch Drive in Quarry Bank, Oak Park Road in Wordsley and Gayfield Avenue in Brierley Hill.

Dudley Police believe the same group of three people are involved and they fled in a dark coloured Aldi on cloned plates after the failed break-in attempts.