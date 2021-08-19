Cradley Heath girl wins through to final of contest

Lilly-Summer Cadman, aged 12, of Old Hill

Lilly-Summer Cadman, a pupil at Ormiston Forge Academy, holds the title of Junior Miss West Midlands and will take part in the national final which is being held at The Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse on September 4.

She gained her place from thousands of young girls, aged from nine to 12, seeking the chance to win a £1,000 cash prize as well as clothes, photo-shoots, introductions to leading model agencies and other prizes.

Lilly-Summer will be up against finalists from across the British Isles. She will be one of 40 finalists taking part as representatives of different areas of the country and will be judged on facial features, hair and personality.

Lilly-Summer said: "When I heard that I had been chosen from photographs submitted to the competition I was running around the house and was very excited. I am really over-the-moon to be chosen to take part."

Sue Cadman, her 53-year-old grandmother, from Old Hill, said: "Lilly-Summer will have to take to a catwalk as part of the judging.

"She had said that she wanted to be a veterinary surgeon but earlier this year she told me that she wanted to try modelling. I think the idea came to her after moving to senior school.Until recently she had no aspirations to do modelling but for her birthday in April I bought her a photo-shoot.

"I am very proud of her achievements as she is my only granddaughter and is the only girl in our family unit.

"At the national final she will be up against other girls from across the British Isles.

"She will be taking part in a catwalk show at the final in front of judges and an audience and the winner will be announced on the day.