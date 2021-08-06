Leader of Labour in Dudley says building on green belt is ‘cloak and dagger’ operation

Land at Holbeache Lane/Wolverhampton Road, Kingswinford, which could be used for housing under the Black Country Plan. Photo: Google

Councillor Qadar Zada, who represents Netherton, Woodside and St Andrew’s Ward, accused the Conservatives of failing to protect green belt and green spaces, as part of the controversial Black Country housing plan.

Councillor Zada said: “My position is clear, when Dudley is full it is full. The local services including GPs, hospitals, schools, and roads are already stretched and by squeezing more people in, by building homes on our fields, it is completely unforgivable.

“I would urge everyone to write to Dudley Council to oppose these plans or send me your concerns directly and I will put them forward on your behalf.”

Under the Black Country Plan, around six per cent of the region’s total green belt land will be lost to provide 7,720 new homes and 47 hectares of employment land.

Current figures estimate a need for 76,076 new homes across the region along with 565 hectares of land for employment uses by 2039.

Dudley’s contribution to the draft Black Country Plan is to build 13,235 new homes and 22 hectares of employment land.

But council chiefs say it amounts to no more than three per cent of the town’s green belt land and they are confident they will lose no more than that.

At a previous meeting held in July, Helen Martin, Dudley’s director of regeneration and enterprise, said a number of sites – making up three per cent of the green belt – have been identified in the borough to build 1,117 homes.

Councillor Zada added: “The Tories are trying to get these proposals through during the summer break so that local people won’t notice, I am afraid the people of Dudley will not be fooled and we will see waves of objections to this.

“The reason being that our playing fields are for our future generations and not for bricks and mortar.”

Green belt sites in Dudley proposed to be released under the plan include land off Holbeache Lane/Wolverhampton Road and off Swindon Road – both in Kingswinford and Wall Heath ward – which would provide 863 homes.

Smaller sites including land Lower Guys Lane, Worcester Road in Stourbridge, Wollaston Farm and Viewfield Crescent have also been identified to provide around a further 250 houses.

Councillor Cathryn Bayton said: “I am not confident at all in it in terms of how this plan is going to meet housing targets. And I think what we’ve also not seen from the Conservatives regarding the Black Country plan is the methodology.

“Where’s the methodology that tells us this is the number of houses, or number units of accommodation, that is needed for the Dudley borough, and the value of those houses?

“If we are talking about the 868 houses in Kingswinford North and Wall Heath, they’re all high value, which I’m guessing high value is probably going to be anything from £350,000 upwards. So, how is that going to address the current waiting list for social housing in the Dudley? It’s not going to touch it.”

She added: “We haven’t seen that methodology, and I think that’s critical to understand who’s calculated it, and what did they use to calculate that.”

Council leader Patrick Harley said Councillor Zada had a “childish” response to current housing development plans, and believes under a Labour council the authority would “hand acres and acres of greenbelt to developers”.

He said: “Councillor Zada in his response shows a complete lack of understanding of the Black Country Plan and his childish comments about being full showcases the real threat the greenbelt would have from speculative development under a Labour Council.

“Whilst we as a council cannot at this stage pre-determine the outcome it is paramount that after maximising every inch of brownfield that the wishes of the residents of this borough are taken into account.

“That is why as Leader of this authority I would encourage people to take part, have their say and state clearly and loudly how valuable and important the greenbelt within this borough is so that when the time is right myself and the Cabinet make the right decisions.

“Councillor Zada clearly hasn’t consulted with his neighbouring Labour controlled authorities who are doing exactly as we are. This process must be followed otherwise we allow speculative development by people who have no interest in protecting our green belt. My administration will consult and act on the message we receive back as a result of people participating.

“Labour, it seems, are predetermining the outcome already which if they had control would just hand acres and acres of greenbelt to developers with deep pockets and smart lawyers who would challenge on appeal. The consultation process we have launched is the correct process to follow and will once and for all end speculative development of the precious green belt.”