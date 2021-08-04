'Will you marry me' message flown over the Black Country is a success

Keeley Farndon and Nathan Cannon, inset, are engaged after an airborne proposal

The aircraft was seen by thousands over Tividale on Monday afternoon carrying the message 'Key, will you marry me?' .

The special proposal had been arranged by Nathan Cannon for Keeley Farndon without her knowing on the day of their anniversary.

Keeley said: "I was like 'oh my God' – I was so so shocked and I'm still in a bit of a state of shock now. It's not every day you're waiting to go out for a walk and you get called into the garden to see your name in the sky.

"I didn't know what to say – other than it was a 'yes' – but I wasn't expecting it at all. We first got together aged 18 so it's been a long time and we've done everything else first – it's something we hadn't talked about.

The message flown over the Black Country

"We knew it was going to be on the cards at some point, but I'm a nurse and my now-fiancée is an assembly technician so we've used that time to get our careers started.

"And our time is taken up with our two-year-old – that's why I was even more shocked. It was so lovely and amazing."

The 27-year-old, who works as a neo-natal nurse at City Hospital in Birmingham, said she had no idea Nathan, also aged 27, was planning something – "not for a single second".

Keeley Farndon and Nathan Cannon

Miss Fardon, who called the ring "a beauty", added: "He had been speaking to the pilot for over a year to organise it and my fiancée isn't the type of person to be in the lime-light and stuff, he is very private as is our relationship, so I didn't expect it and I'm glad everyone loved it as well.

"It was the perfect way [to propose], really. Our dog was there and our daughter was there and she was copying me – she was jumping up and down.

"They [my family] are really really pleased, but what made it even more special is that we've waited – and we've got our daughter to celebrate our wedding with us."