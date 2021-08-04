Music school graced with visit by major stars

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy were given a guided tour of the facilities at Resonance by Alex Prince, Lloyd Daker and Rosanna Lefevre. Photo: Resonance Education

Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone fame visited Resonance in Brierley Hill last week to see the state-of-the-art facilities and meet members of staff.

The pair, who perform together as Boyzlife, were given a tour by Alex Prince, Lloyd Daker and Rosanna Leferve, who showed them the studios students are able to record in and the other facilities on offer.

They recorded a video for the school's YouTube channel to talk about their visit and what they thought of the facilities.

Brian McFadden said: "We've been here to check the place out and it is absolutely incredible, with all the studios and rehearsal rooms and classrooms, the place is just amazing.

"If you're a young and aspiring singer, musician or anything to do with music, you need to check this place out as it is just incredible."

A spokesman for Resonance said: "It was great fun showing Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden around Resonance last week before they headed out on the road again with Boyzlife."

It's the second visit by major recording artists in the last few weeks at Resonance, following a visit by Beverley Knight on July 16.

Resonance is opening up its doors to new students as the next academic year approaches.