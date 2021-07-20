Dudley residents asked to have their say on NHS trust

Russells Hall Hospital

The next online Patient Panel, run by the patient experience team, takes place on Wednesday, and is a chance for the patients' voice to be heard by listening to issues that matter to them.

The last year has seen changes to many services across the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and they are keen to engage with the public to actively listen to those who have used them during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Wednesday between 11.30am and 12:30pm, via Microsoft Teams Experience Teams – so people can join from their own home.

It will give people an opportunity to talk about how services have changed the way they work, to share experiences of Covid-19, and discuss whether these new ways of working should continue.

Jill Faulkner, head of patient experience, said: “The panel is the chance for any resident of Dudley who has accessed our services to help us improve the way we work.

"We can only grow as a trust if we listen to our patients and their families.”