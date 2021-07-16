Minister gives backing to town's city bid

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has backed Dudley's bid for city status

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he would love to see the old town gain city status.

Speaking on a visit to Dudley, he claimed the move could raise the town's profile in the same way that had happened to Wolverhampton after it was granted city status more than 20 years ago.

He also said becoming a city could help bring investment into Dudley.

Mr Jenrick said: "We've seen with Wolverhampton becoming a city that it helps to raise the profile of the area, and to give it a standing that can certainly help to attract investment.

"I'd love to see Dudley become a city.