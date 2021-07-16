Dudley: Mixed views on city status bid but all agree borough needs investment

Janet and John Gibson in Dudley town centre

Dudley Council bosses used Black Country Day on Wednesday to revealed that the authority is putting the borough forward to become a city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

For those people visiting Dudley to shop in the town centre and visit attractions such as Dudley Zoo, the bid has invoked different reactions, with some for and some against the idea.

Jeremy Parkes

Jeremy Parkes works in the town centre as a volunteer for Black Country Food Bank and the 67-year-old from Netherton said he loved the idea of Dudley becoming a city.

He said: "I love the town and I love Dudley as it's the centre of the country, so it seems appropriate to me to for city status.

"By doing this, I think it gives the opportunity for increased funding from various locations in the town and it gives the town a higher status as well.

"There's also the civic pride which comes from calling ourselves a city and, economically it'll be good as we'll get more tourism and have a greater appeal to people nationally."

Janet Gibson

Janet Gibson, from Netherton, was shopping in the town with her husband John, and the 81-year-old said she didn't think a lot of the idea.

She said: "The town doesn't deserve it as there's not much left to be proud of here as I don't think the council have done much to improve the centre and bring more traders in.

"We used to be proud of our town, but there's not much here in terms of shops and the transport system is terrible as you can't get a bus, so I think it's a poor idea."

Liam Pomeroy

Liam Pomeroy, from Dudley, was in town to visit the Black Country Food Bank, and the 26-year-old said he was thrilled by the idea of Dudley becoming a city.

He said: "It would be a great idea because it's always been a small town in itself, part of a community, but it would raise the profile significantly to be called a city.

"It would help more people around the region to know what Dudley is like and how it is the centre of the Black Country, with lots of attractions and sights to see.

"It's my home and it will always be my home, so it would be great to see it become a city."

Ann Stephenson

Ann Stephenson, from Sedgley, said she liked the idea, but the 77-year-old said work needed to be done on the town centre to make it look like a city.

She said: "It would be good to see them bring back some of the big department stores such as Marks & Spencer, as the town centre looks a little big empty without them.

"This used to be a lovely town and I think it still can be as a city, although it needs investment and people coming in to make it work."

Michael Burton

Michael Burton, from Dudley, said the town was the hub of the Black Country, with the 82-year-old saying city status would make good economic sense.

He said: "The town has always been the centre of the Black Country and, as a fairly big town, I don't see why it can't keep doing that as a city.

"We've got a lot of great attractions and things for people to see, so I think it would be good to become a city because of that and the investment that will come in as a result.

"The town has a lot of heritage and history and if it places up to it, it will help it become a city."

Suzie Dick

Visitors to the area were also taking in the news of Dudley's city bid, with Suzie Dick, from the Isle of Arran in Scotland, one of those offering a view about the proposed bid.

The 38-year-old said: "I think it comes down to whether becoming a city is a benefit in terms of the economic side or whether it's more down to the nice feeling of saying you are a city.

"Dudley is a nice town and I'm here to see the zoo, but is having attractions like this enough to make it a viable place as a city?