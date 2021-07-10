Pensioner in hospital after being hit by car on high street

The collision happened in High Street, Brockmoor, Dudley, at around 9.25pm on Friday.
The man, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Saturday.
The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene by officers.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to High Street in Brockmoor at 9.25pm on Friday (July 9) to a collision involving a man in his 80s and a car.
"He was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a stable condition.
"The driver was spoken to at the scene by officers."
Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 4174 of July 10.