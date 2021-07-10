Pensioner in hospital after being hit by car on high street

High Street, in Brockmoor. Photo: Google Maps

The collision happened in High Street, Brockmoor, Dudley, at around 9.25pm on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Saturday.

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene by officers.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to High Street in Brockmoor at 9.25pm on Friday (July 9) to a collision involving a man in his 80s and a car.

"He was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a stable condition.

"The driver was spoken to at the scene by officers."