Pensioner in hospital after being hit by car on high street

A pensioner is in hospital after suffering a head injury when he was hit by a car in the Black Country.

High Street, in Brockmoor. Photo: Google Maps
The collision happened in High Street, Brockmoor, Dudley, at around 9.25pm on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Saturday.

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene by officers.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to High Street in Brockmoor at 9.25pm on Friday (July 9) to a collision involving a man in his 80s and a car.

"He was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a stable condition.

"The driver was spoken to at the scene by officers."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 4174 of July 10.

