Bedroom fire caused by overloaded electrical socket

Ivy Road, Wrens Nest, Dudley. Photo: Google Maps

West Midlands Fire Service was called to Ivy Road, in the Wrens Nest area of Dudley, at around 5.20pm on Friday.

Three appliances were sent to the scene – with two from Dudley station and one from Tipton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to Ivy Road, in the Wrens Nest area, at 5.17pm on Friday. We sent three appliances to the scene, with two from Dudley and one from Tipton.

"There were no rescues – it was a fire in the upstairs bedroom caused by by an overloaded electrical socket.

"We had six breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a covering jet in use. The two occupiers of the property were taken for a precautionary check to hospital.