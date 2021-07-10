Bedroom fire caused by overloaded electrical socket

A severe bedroom fire in the Black Country was caused by the overloading of an electrical socket.

Ivy Road, Wrens Nest, Dudley. Photo: Google Maps
West Midlands Fire Service was called to Ivy Road, in the Wrens Nest area of Dudley, at around 5.20pm on Friday.

Three appliances were sent to the scene – with two from Dudley station and one from Tipton.

"There were no rescues – it was a fire in the upstairs bedroom caused by by an overloaded electrical socket.

"We had six breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a covering jet in use. The two occupiers of the property were taken for a precautionary check to hospital.

"We returned at 9.15am on Saturday to make sure everything was ok."

