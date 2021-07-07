£720,000 project to improve road safety in Dudley

Dudley Council has confirmed its annual programme for three areas of work – the local safety scheme, safer routes to school and improved pedestrian facilities.

In total £728,000 will be spent and all three programmes aim to improve road safety in areas which have been identified as a priority.

Under the local safety scheme programme, nine projects have been confirmed – including proposed measures on Bromley Lane, near the site of a fatal collision which killed four teenagers last year, and the remarking of Cinder Bank and Flood Street roundabouts to improve traffic flow.

As part of the safer routes to school programme, six school zones will be created outside primary schools across the borough including Lutley, Red Hall and Netherbrook as well as outside Thorns Primary, Thorns Collegiate Academy and Old Park School.

Zebra crossings and other pedestrian improvements will also be introduced as part of the pedestrian facilities programme in areas including Stafford Street in Dudley and Pool Road in Halesowen.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We want local people to feel safe when near or crossing our roads and to help drivers take care when travelling through the borough.