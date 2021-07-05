Testing in schools 'critical' to curbing rising Covid-19 cases in Dudley

Dudley Council said infection rates have more than doubled in the borough over the last week – with testing necessary to curb cases.

And leaders have called on parents to get their children tested and to ignore posts on social media calling for tests to be boycotted.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "I have been infuriated to read social media posts this week urging parents to boycott the twice weekly testing programme we have re-introduced into schools.

"At a time when Covid rates in the borough are on a worrying rise, it is stupid and unhelpful. Data suggests the rise in cases is sharpest in young people.

"Introducing twice weekly testing allows us to quickly identify positive cases and get children to self-isolate. It means 29 children out of a class of 30 can still be in school, instead of having to send the whole class home which also has a knock-on effect for parents having to self-isolate and miss work. It is critical."

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, added: "I am extremely concerned at the latest attempts on social media to destabilise the outstanding work at Dudley Council.

"Dismissing and countering the messaging we are trying to get out to people to try and bring down the concerning rise in cases of Covid in the borough is unacceptable and downright irresponsible.