Police and council could be handed tougher powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Dudley borough

Two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) have been proposed for Dudley town centre and Lye High Street following consultations last year.

The orders – which need to be signed off by Dudley Council – would hand police and council chiefs enhanced powers to tackle disruptive behaviour.

Kim Madill, chief superintendent for Dudley Police, said: "If the given go ahead, police teams in Dudley and Lye will be able to use the powers within the PSPOs to drive down anti-social behaviour and criminal acts in these two locations.

"The swift intervention through the issuing of a fine can prevent escalation of the behaviour or even act as a deterrent in the first place to those intent on causing concerns to local residents and businesses.

"We know the issues covered in the orders are of concern to local communities and these additional powers would complement other legislation we use as well as the joint working we have with partners to ensuring Dudley and Lye remain a safe place to live, work and visit."

Anyone found to be in breach of the order would face a fixed penalty notice of £100 or a maximum fine of £1,000. If backed, it would remain in place for three years from July 29 and subject to an annual review.

In Lye, the order would prohibit the consumption of alcohol and intoxicating substances – and bans groups and individuals from causing nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to others in the town and surrounding area as well as urinating or defecating in a public space.

Streets covered include High Street, the By-Pass, Jackson Street, Clinic Drive, Chapel Street, Church Road, Union Street, Cross Walks Road, Talbot Street and Claycroft Place.

The same restrictions would apply in Dudley town centre, but with additional powers to fine anyone found to discard a knife in a public place or drop litter.

Streets covered include Woodland Avenue, part of the public footpath leading to Castle Mill Woods, Gervase Drive, Broadway, Castle Hill, Birmingham Road, Wolverton Road, North Street, the Dudley Southern By-Pass, Martin Hill Street, Vicar Street, King Street, Queen’s Cross, Wellington Road, Stafford Street, Wolverhampton Street, Salop Street, Nath Place, The Broadway, Limes Road and Priory Road.

Councillor Laura Taylor, cabinet member responsible for community safety, said: "We had an overwhelmingly positive response in favour of the PSPOs following our consultation in Lye and Dudley town centre last year. It shows that most people really care about where they live and there’s just a few who try and spoil it for the many. But not anymore.

"We have worked alongside our colleagues in the police to get to this point.

"We see this as a warning to those out there who are irresponsible, and we can assure residents that action will be taken against those who fail to acknowledge the orders."