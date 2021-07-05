Extensive listening campaign launched by Labour in Dudley after heavy defeat in local elections

Dudley Labour Group's leader Quadar Zada at the election count

Labour lost 11 councillors – reducing them down to 24 councillors overall – as the Tories seized full control of the authority on May 6.

Dudley Council had been in no overall control until the Conservatives, who have 46 seats out of the 72 available, broke the deadlock.

The move from Labour marks the start of the road back for the party which Tory leader Councillor Patrick Harley called "irrelevant" after the result.

Councillor Chris Barnett, who knocked on doors in Quarry Bank with Labour councillors and activities as part of the campaign, said: "Though many people we spoke to told us that national issues played a part in how they voted in May, they are rightly concerned about what it means for the Conservatives to have such a large majority on Dudley Council and what they might push through.

"People are concerned about the state of the roads, lack of youth facilities and the threat of their precious green spaces being developed as proposed by the Black Country Plan. Labour is listening and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with residents on these issues."

Labour councillors, members and activists will be carrying out the visits in a bid to hear first-hand the views of the people they want to represent – with the exercise being carried out in the borough over the next few months in what is thought to be the largest consultation undertaken by a political party in Dudley.