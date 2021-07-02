More than £150 million of support given to Dudley businesses

Leaders have hailed the news which includes more than £97 million in grants being handed to around 14,000 businesses since March last year.

A further £55 million has been wiped off 1,600 business rates bills since April last year, with chiefs calling the overall support an "incredible feat".

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "Growing the economy and creating jobs is one of our top priorities and we have to do all we can to support businesses to be able to do that.

"We have pulled out all of the stops this year, while juggling many other challenges in one of the roughest years on record. That is nothing short of an incredible feat.

"But the work does not stop here, we have to continue supporting businesses to help the local economy bounce back bigger, better and bolder than before. We will certainly be doing that."

Dudley Council has been working "around the clock" to share funding with as many businesses as possible over the past 18 months, with thousands of people using the Dudley Business First website.

Councillor Steve Clark, cabinet member for finance, said: "The amount of money we have handed out to businesses since March last year, is incredible, especially at a time when they really needed it. We have listened and we have responded rapidly.

"But we offer businesses so much more than that in terms of help and support and to help them manage their finances at a time when they have been severely hit."