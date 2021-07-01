Talented pupils praised for anti-littering drive

Campaigner Keiran Casey, Claire Wills, pupils and staff from Woodsetton School and Councillor Adam Aston

The contest, which was won by Woodpecker Class at Woodsetton School, saw youngsters design posters aimed at discouraging littering.

Claire Wills, from the Woodsetton Community Litter Watch group, which organised the competition, said: "We were so impressed with the work of the young people, the winning design has been turned into a large banner outside the school and runners-up will see their posters dotted around the local community in coming weeks.”

Deputy headteacher Cath Harding, added: "We are so lucky to have such dedicated members in our society making our local environment a safer and happier place to be.

"I am very proud of all of our pupils at Woodsetton School for their hard work and efforts as we are working towards our Eco Schools Award.

"I would like to congratulate Woodpecker Class for creating the winning poster with a very powerful and important message."

The winning design was a collective effort by the class and featured the message: "Don’t be dim, Use a bin".