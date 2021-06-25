Calming sensory pod for children at Russells Hall Hospital

Aryia Raden, aged two, tries out the new sensory pod at Russells Hall Hospital

A Sensory Pod has been installed at Russells Hall Hospital to help provide a secure and quiet area for young people while waiting for appointments.

The special feature is based within the Fracture Clinic in the Outpatient’s Department and has been designed with an underwater theme, complete with steps.

It has been installed by Murrays Medical UK, a company who specialise in healthcare aids.

Katrina Kerr, lead nurse for the Outpatient Department said: “The Sensory Pod was paid for by the Trust Charity.

"We hope that it will reduce the stress on parents and carers when they are bringing a patient in who struggles with clinic visits.

"In the long-term we also hope it will increase attendance for appointments by making the experience more positive and relaxed.

“We think that it will enhance the overall patient experience and support those who attend appointments with those patients.”

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/21 .Debbie Meredith and grandaughter Aryia Raden, aged 2, try the new sensory pod at Russells Hall Hospital....

The thought behind the installation is the need to provide a safe space for younger patients and those patients with learning difficulties who find attending hospital daunting and uncomfortable.

The Sensory Pod is aimed at providing somewhere where patients can become absorbed by something to take their mind off their situation so that hospital staff can carry out their appointment in a calm environment.

Among the many different functions contained in the pod are colour-changing lights, the ability to play music via Bluetooth and a door that closes and blocks the outside sounds.