Himley Hall's Musicom festival delayed until September due to lockdown restrictions

Black Country Musicom Festival at Himley Hall in 2019

Himley Hall's Musicom festival, which launched in 2019, had been due to take place on July 11 but will now take place on September 12.

Dudley Council chiefs made the move to delay it to ensure visitors were safe following the easing of lockdown being moved to July 19.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We are trying to continue with our events planned this summer at Himley Hall and it is unfortunate that the new roadmap guidelines have meant that we can’t hold Musicom in July as planned.

"We have emailed all of the people who have bought tickets to date and offered to transfer them to the new date of September 12 or a full refund."

The festival, in association with Harry Jones Company, will have live music from tribute bands including Adele by Chloe, UB40 Labour of Love, The Killers Kollective and BRUNO – a tribute to Bruno Mars, and Bootleg Abba.

A line-up of top comedians from the UK will be on stage, together with local bands, with other other entertainment including a funfair, real ale and street food, and children's activities.

It will also include a stage presentation of the freedom of the borough, which will focus on people who have gone above and beyond in their communities during the pandemic.