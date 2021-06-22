Nature-loving couple to celebrate platinum wedding

Ready to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary, Albert Hazeldine and his wife Lily Hazeldine, of Swindon, Dudley.

Lily and Albert Hazeldine married at Ettingshall Methodist Church on June 23, 1951 with Lily wearing a long white gown and real flowers in her hair.

They went on to have two daughters, Susan and Janet, who both live at Wombourne, and the family has since welcomed four granddaughters, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Lily, aged 89, said: "I remember our wedding well and the sun was shining.

"We didn't have a honeymoon as Albert was doing National Service as a leading aircraftman, stationed at Bicester.

"After coming out he was a gas fitter and eventually became a service supervisor at Wolverhampton for British Gas."

Lily initially worked in an office for Thorneycroft Brettell and left to have the children before going back to work part-time as an office worker.

The happy couple on their wedding day in 1951

She said: "We met when my friend and I went walk-about and met some boys who said they were waiting for their friend to return by bus from signing on at Wolverhampton Technical College.

"It was Albert who was 17-years-old at the time and who had registered for gas-fitting and plumbing.

"In our early days we enjoyed dancing but now take joy in our garden and in nature, looking at the trees and owls."

Lily said that she felt the secret to a long and happy married life was "no smoking, moderate drinking and lots of compromise".

Albert, aged 91, said he felt it was down to "give and take and compromise".

The couple, who live in Swindon, near Wombourne, plan to celebrate their big day with a meal for family and friends.