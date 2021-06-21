Ghostly goings on as young Dudley author publishes her first book

DUDLEY PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 14/6/21 Author Bethany Kynnersley, of Wordsley, who has penned her first book 'Closed Doors'..

The young writer, who spends her days working at nursing home, has been using her spare time to pen her book, called Closed Doors.

Beth, aged 22, from Wordsley, has taken three years to complete her book, which she says has been a labour of love.

She describes the plot of the novel as a “thriller, ghost story”.

It revolves around a family who move into a fictional village and who find things being moved and broken.

Beth, who is a former pupil at Summerhill School in Kingswinford, said she was surprised and delighted when a publisher took up the novel.

She said: “I was on annual leave when I decided to sit down and start to write the book.

“It has taken me three years to write and follows the story of the family who go on to explore the area in which they now live and who come across a graveyard.

“The young member of the family and sister go into the graveyard to explore.

“They discover the grave of a man who once lived in the house and who people in the village believe may have been murdered.

“The man tries to communicate with the family and the book does end on a happy note.

"I am so excited that the publishers have made this dream of mine, of becoming an author, actually come true.

“I think I have always had a longing to become an author ever since I could hold a pen.

“I do watch a lot of horror films so I think that the plot has just come to me over the years.

“My colleagues at work could not believe that I had actually done this and I think I have surprised a lot of people.

“I have not yet started writing a second book but I do have ideas for one.”

Beth has a Facebook page and her novel will be available through Olympia Publishers for £7.99.