Tributes paid to 'brilliant' local journalist George Makin

George Makin

George Makin worked for the BBC-funded Local Democracy Reporter (LDR) scheme, whose stories would regularly appear in the Express & Star along with Birmingham Live, where he was based.

George first revealed his terminal diagnosis in April this year. He was aged 62, and received his diagnosis just four days after he received his first coronavirus vaccine and began planning for the future.

He covered council meetings at Dudley and Sandwell during his time as an LDR reporter, providing regular updates to readers on matters within the local authorities.

Paying tribute to him, Birmingham Live editor Graeme Brown tweeted: "I’m sad to say our brilliant reporter George Makin has passed away. He was a great journalist and an even better man.

"His work will be immortalised with an award in his name given to talented young LDRs. RIP George – forever in the thoughts of everyone at Birmingham Live."

Before George was an LDR reporter, he worked in a variety of media roles, including as a reporter on the Walsall Advertiser for a 10-year stint. He also worked as a freelance photographer and in public relations.

Following his diagnosis two months ago, George was being treated in a hospice but went back home upon being told he didn't have long left to live.

However he was still able to attend the cricket match between England and New Zealand at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, tweeting on June 11: "At Edgbaston watching the cricket. I might have cancer but life is good right now."

After his diagnosis in April, he told Hold The Front Page: "I’m very grateful for the support of my family and loved ones, and the support I’ve had from my colleagues has been humbling.