Shop plan unveiled for eyesore public toilets block

The derelict toilet block will be demolished under the plans submitted to Dudley Council

Under plans submitted to Dudley Council the old public toilets, which sit next to the car park of The Old Cat Pub on Lawnswood Road, Wordsley, will be bulldozed.

It has been lined up to be replaced with a retail unit that will cover a 100m sq site and will feature a residential flat above it.

A heritage statement accompanying the plans, says: "The planning application is for the demolition of the existing toilet building and redevelopment of the site, so none of the existing structure is to remain, however there are no great original features to the building that are worth retaining.

"The new building would form a ground floor shop unit with covered entrance door to the street frontage.

"There would also be an access door to the frontage with canopy over and covered bin store area to keep any bins out of view from the public highway.

"The upper floors would form a one-bedroom flat with windows to address the street scene. The proposals, with their mixed use, continue the theme of the local area."

Demolition

It concludes: "We feel that the development will only help to enhance the surrounding area and improve the street scene, whilst offering a suitable form of development that is in keeping with its multiple use surroundings.

"The demolition of the existing public toilet building will have no detrimental effect on the area as it currently offers an out of keeping form of development in this conservation area.

"There are no architectural features worth retention on the existing building so again demolition would not result in any loss to the area.

"The style of the proposed building is of traditional design with many features taken from other buildings in the immediate area so as not to look out of place and sit well in the street scene.

"The scale and mass of the proposals will not impose themselves on the area as they follow the roof line of the adjacent buildings.

"As it stands the flat-roofed single storey toilet building has a negative effect on The Old Cat and does nothing for the surrounding conservation area."