Fencing put up around Netherton Titanic monument as work continues

Fencing has gone up around the Titanic Replica Anchor on Northfield Road in Netherton while it is restored. Pictured from Bell group, Josh Mandley and Andy Hohn

The fencing has been put up around the Titanic Replica Anchor to help protect the life size, 15 and three-quarter-ton anchor, the original of which was originally made in the town.

The anchor is an exact replica of the one used on the ship and has been part of the community in Netherton since it was introduced in 2010.

In 1911, Noah Hingley's of Netherton made the anchor for the ill-fated Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

It is currently having work done on it to paint it and secure parts of the anchor which may have eroded over the last 11 years due to exposure to the weather.