Arson suspected as firefighters tackle blaze at former Dudley pub

Around 30 firefighters tackled a blaze at a former pub in Dudley which was believed to have been started by arsonists.

The blaze at the former pub. Photo: Sarah Gough
The fire took place at The Fiddlers Arms, in Gornalwood, on Friday evening.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said the building sustained around 30 per cent damage.

A WMFS spokesman said: "There weren't any casualties. There were two scenes of fire which generally indicates that is arson."

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Straits Road at 7.25pm, with six engines attending at its peak.

Firefighters also used a hydraulic platform as flames were seen coming through the roof, said WMFS.

The spokesman for WMFS added: "The incident involved a void public house, with the fire involving the first floor of the building.

"The fire caused around 30 per cent damage to the building."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Plans were put forward to demolish the pub in March this year for housing, but were withdrawn two months later.

West Midlands Police was approached for comment.

