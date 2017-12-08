Director pleads guilty over waste mountain in Dudley

Brian McIntosh, aged 27, of Adams Hill, Bartley Green, Birmingham, who was a director at Mak Waste Ltd, pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the contravention of the requirements of an environmental permit at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

The charge relates to the failure to remove rubbish at a yard formerly operated by Rowanoak Waste in Shaw Road, Dudley.

He appeared alongside three other men, Randle Hawkins, 58, of Quarry Bow, Upper Gornal, who was also a director at Mak Waste, and Edward Boulton, 42, of Larkspur, Tamworth, and Kevin Allan, 58, of Roundway Down, Perton, both directors at Rowanoak.

Boulton denies failing to comply with the conditions of an environmental permit. Hawkins and Allan have yet to entered a plea to the same charge.

Boulton, Hawkins and Allan are due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 4.