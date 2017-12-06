Russells Hall Hospital: Questions raised after health bosses leave NHS trust board

The turnover of people at the top of Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, resulted in questions raised by Dudley Clinical Commissioning Group.

The trust is run by Chairman Jenni Ord and a council of governors.

Below her is chief executive Diane Wake, who herself took over from departing Paula Clark, in April.

Diane Wake, chief executive at The Dudley Group

Then there is a committee of voting executive directors.

Operational medical director is Julian Hobbs, who replaced Paul Harrison in October. Mr Harrison is also no longer deputy chief executive.

Michael Woods has been appointed interim chief operating officer, replacing Paul Bytheway, who left in September.

Mr Woods will himself be replaced by Karen Kelly, who will take the permanent role in January.

Advertising

Siobhan Jordan took over as chief nurse from Dawn Wardell in March, getting the job permanently in October.

Ms Wake said: "I am pleased to have been able to welcome so many experienced and well-respected new members to our Board of Directors since joining the Trust in April this year.

"We are fortunate that all our new Board members have benefitted from comprehensive handovers, either with their predecessors or long standing deputies, who have significant organisational and local knowledge.

"Throughout this period of change, our priority has continued to be quality patient care and patient safety, and I am confident that the Board is well equipped with the expertise, skills and knowledge to effectively manage the upcoming winter pressures and achieve the trust’s strategic goals."

Advertising

Finally, the current director of finance Paul Taylor leaves the trust at the end of this month. Chris Walker, current deputy director finance, will take over on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.

At a board meeting of the Dudley CCG in September, chief executive Paul Maubach, on hearing about the turnover, agreed to contact Ms Wake for assurances.

He said: “The minutes relate to a position several months ago and are not reflective of how things are now.

"We have a strong working relationship with the executive team at the Dudley Group Foundation Trust and have welcomed new members.”