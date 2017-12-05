Menu

Man shot during raid by masked gang

By David Cosgrove | Dudley | News | Published:

Masked robbers shot one man and hit another over the head during a raid in Dudley.

Cromwell Street

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after the break-in this afternoon (tues).

A police spokesman said a gang wearing masks are believed to have forced their way into a property on Cromwell Street, Kates Hill just before 3pm.

Inside, one man was shot and another was struck over the head.

Both are in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack and police enquiries to trace the raiders are continuing.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1292 of December 5.

