Man shot during raid by masked gang

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after the break-in this afternoon (tues).

A police spokesman said a gang wearing masks are believed to have forced their way into a property on Cromwell Street, Kates Hill just before 3pm.

Inside, one man was shot and another was struck over the head.

Both are in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack and police enquiries to trace the raiders are continuing.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1292 of December 5.