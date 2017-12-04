Fury as Hippodrome fund is used to boost security after vandals strike

The vandalism has been happening at Dudley Hippodrome which is currently in the hands of campaigners who are aiming to restore the derelict site to its former glory.

They say vandals could put the project behind schedule because unnecessary resources and money is being spent on tackling the problem.

Paul Collins, who is chairman of Black Country Hippodrome Limited which took on a five year lease of the site at the end of last year, said: “We are working to bring this theatre back for the whole community.

“It is a place that the whole community can take part in and enjoy. What purpose does this serve?”

The group revealed they have been working to tackle the vandalism since they took on the lease and decided to take on security guards to patrol the building.

Mr Collins explained: “Until we got on top of it then it appeared to be a regular thing.

“It seemed that they had broke in through the fire escapes with golf clubs and smashed the suspended ceilings.”

As well as damage, graffiti had been left at the site. Among the messages left included ‘RIP Laurel and Hardy’ – a reference to the comic duo who performed there in its heyday.

The company was given a five-year lease of the site by Dudley Council in December, with the aims of having the Hippodrome fully restored and back open by 2021.

The hippodrome was built in 1938 on the site of Dudley Opera House, which was burned down by fire a year before.

It once hosted big names in the entertainment industry, including Laurel and Hardy, and ran as theatre until 1964.

It operated as a cinema in the 80s and most recently as a Gala bingo, before closing in 2009.

Alongside providing security, the company has also purchased insurance in case of any accidents.

Currently, no one without the correct protection is allowed inside the building because of fears of asbestos, which was a ruling made by the Health and Safety Executive.

But the company is awaiting the results of an environmental survey which will determine if there is asbestos inside the building and how much.

Meanwhile architects have been appointed which have drawn up designs on how the Hippodrome could look in the future after it has been restored. Campaigners of the Hippodrome say the venue would be the eighth largest of its kind in the country, once it is opened.

Steve Daniels, from the company, said: “The opening on this venue would be a fantastic achievement for our town, it would bring in much-needed footfall.

“It would be used and opened for all the community on a daily basis and all this at no cost to the rate payers who the council at all.”

College

Details of the vandal attacks come after Dudley College last week confirmed it would be interested in taking over the site of the landmark.

College principal Lowell Williams and fellow bosses have held informal discussions with council officers over the site and are monitoring the position regarding its restoration, which has run into difficulty.

But the college says it would have ‘no interest’ in taking over the Hippodrome in its current form, meaning it would instead be bulldozed.

The college said the area where the Hippodrome sits would be ideal for the college’s future regeneration proposals, which include a new £30 million university centre.

But the behind-the-scenes talks have left members of Black Country Hippodrome fuming.

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “We continue to have meetings with a range of potential investors and developers regarding a number of sites in and around Dudley town centre.” We have entered into a five year lease agreement with Black Country Hippodrome Ltd and this is the only agreement in place in relation to the site in question. We have had an informal conversation with Dudley College, who have made it clear they may be interested in the site, should it ever become available.”