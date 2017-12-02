Alison Hammond leads Dudley Christmas lights switch-on

“It’s great to be here and you all look so lovely,” she beamed as she bounced on the stage.

The This Morning entertainment reporter made the crowds laugh as she got everyone singing Jingle Bells and led a Mexican wave.

Despite a slight technical hitch, Dudley was eventually lit up to the sound of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

Hundreds of revellers turned out for the festive event, which was organised by Tudor Markets and Black Country Radio.

Lee Smith from Stourbridge had made the trip down with his partner Jo and their seven-year-old daughter Ella.

He said: “It’s just great to come out and have family fun this time of year."