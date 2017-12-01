Stop the pigeon! People told not to feed birds damaging landmarks in the Black Country

Pigeons are a familiar sight across the Black Country, especially where dropped litter provides a constant source of titbits.

But today one borough council has declared war against the birds, which it says are ruining some of the area's most historic landmarks.

Dudley Council says it is taking a stand to tackle the issue in Market Place in Dudley town centre, a traditional haunt for flocks of pigeons.

It will start with a softly-softly approach, by putting up signage asking residents not to feed the pigeons.

Among the affected landmarks is the statue of Dudley-born footballing legend Duncan Edwards, off Castle Street, and the Earl of Dudley fountain in Market Place, which was the centre-piece of a £6.7million revamp to the town centre.

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: “We are installing two signs in Dudley’s market place as we are worried about damage to our historic landmarks, heritage buildings, nuisance to shoppers and businesses, together with the risk to public health – all caused by pigeons in the area.

“We understand people like to feed wild birds, but they probably don’t understand the problems we, as an authority, are faced with. All we are asking visitors to Dudley town centre, together with other key areas, to do is not to feed the pigeons.”

The fountain was revamped by Dudley Council, which saw the historic fountain pump out water again for the first time in 70 years.

Advertising

Feeding pigeons in West Bromwich could be an expensive mistake

Other restoration work included installing new tiles and flooring and chrome on lampposts.

The fountain was built in the 19th-century and is Grade-ll listed.

Dudley Council is also warning people not to drop food to feed the pigeons as they could be liable to pay a fine for littering.

Advertising

A Dudley Council spokesman said: "By feeding pigeons, they are attracted to areas not natural to them, leading to nuisance behaviour and overcrowding.

"They attract other vermin, carry and spread diseases which can be transmitted to humans and cause mess and destruction."

This is the latest initiative aimed at nuisance pigeons launched by a Black Country council.

In July, new signs went up in West Bromwich urging people not to feed pigeons.

Sandwell Council warned people could be hit with a £75 for leaving food.

Speaking at the time, councillor Elaine Costigan, cabinet member for public health and protection, said: "We urge people not to feed pigeons in our town centres.

"Council wardens are patrolling ‘hot spots’ to educate people on the nuisance, health risks and damage that feeding pigeons cause.

"Signs will also go up soon in areas of Smethwick and Wednesbury town centres, where concerns have been raised."