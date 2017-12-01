Mother left 'scared after Dudley GP sexual assault'

The woman recalled seeing Dr Jaswant Rathore six weeks after the birth of her second child at his Dudley medical practice.

He 'methodically' asked questions about her progress following her earlier caesarean section before claiming she needed an immediate examination, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Taking the stand on Thursday, the woman said: "I remember feeling scared. I had not gone prepared to have an internal examination.

"He did not speak to me. There was no conversation at all. It felt very awkward."

Rathore, of Ploughmans Walk, Wall Heath, denies 18 counts of sexual assault between November 28, 2008, and March 26, 2015.

Prosecutors allege the 60-year-old attacked eight female patients, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while he was at the helm of the medical practice.

Standing in full view of the defendant, the woman confirmed she did not know any of the patients who had also alleged Rathore sexually assaulted them.

She went to reveal she was left feeling 'crushed' after the medic weighed her and said she 'had a long way to go'.

Advertising

The witness, who was the fourth alleged victim to give evidence, said: "They were really uncomfortable experiences. I really don't remember a lot after that.

"I thought I was doing well after my baby, I was made to feel conscious about my weight. I thought he was a very good doctor, he had got a very good reputation in the area."

Jurors were told the woman was reassured by her husband that there would have been a medical reason for the examination, which took place in 2008.

But she decided to speak to police last year after spotting media reports detailing Rathore had been charged with sexual assault.

Advertising

She added: "I have always wondered, I have always questioned. I continued to go to the surgery but in his presence, it was always in the back of my mind, although I always tried to block it out.

"[I was] a bit embarrassed, it did not feel necessary."

During cross-examination, defence barrister Mr Alan Jenkins put it to the woman that Rathore explained why the examination was necessary.

The woman replied: "Never".

The barrister added: "I suggest you would have been asked whether you wanted somebody to be with you."

She answered: "I was not asked at all."

The trial continues.