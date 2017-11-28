Advertising
Police hunt man after teenager is touched inappropriately in Dudley
Police are appealing for help to trace a man after a 17-year-old girl was inappropriately touched at a bus station.
West Midlands Police has released a photograph of a suspect following the incident which took place at Dudley bus station on October 10 around 8pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Thomas Cunningham-Smith by email on t.cunninghamsmith@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote crime number 20DY/223212J/17.
