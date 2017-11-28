Menu

Advertising

Police hunt man after teenager is touched inappropriately in Dudley

By Jamie Brassington | Dudley | News | Published:

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after a 17-year-old girl was inappropriately touched at a bus station.

The man police would like to speak to

West Midlands Police has released a photograph of a suspect following the incident which took place at Dudley bus station on October 10 around 8pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Thomas Cunningham-Smith by email on t.cunninghamsmith@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote crime number 20DY/223212J/17.

Dudley Local Hubs News Crime
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News