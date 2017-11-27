MP: Stop any more fatal accidents on ‘rat-run’

Ian Austin has urged Dudley Council bosses to take action on Wood Road in Gornal following a fatal crash earlier this year.

The Dudley North Labour MP wrote to Gornal residents asking for their views in a road safety survey in the wake of the incident.

Responses from the community said residents were worried about their safety as speeding vehicles continue to use the road as a rat-run.

Mr Austin and local campaigners have now handed over the petition signed by hundreds of people to council chiefs.

They are urging bosses to bring in road safety measures to stop any more incidents in the future.

Mr Austin said: “After the tragic fatal accident on Wood Road many people got in touch asking for action to tackle speeding cars.

“Hundreds of residents have signed a petition and sent back my survey demanding measures to prevent anything like this ever happening again.

“Residents and I have presented the petition and will push the council and the police to take action.”

Advertising

Vikki Jones, aged 30, died after the collision in Wood Road in September.

A BMW, Alfa Romeo and Mitsubishi vehicle were involved in the smash at the junction of Wood Avenue, while two garden walls were also damaged.

Ms Jones was treated at the scene by paramedics but despite their best efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Advertising

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family affected by this tragic incident. We have been working with police and looking at that particular stretch of road following this incident to see what options, if any, we have to improve safety along there.

“We are also more than happy to listen to the views of ward councillors and the local MP in planning any measures there in the future.”

In the immediate aftermath of the collision, Wood Road resident Adrian Beasley said traffic calming measures were needed on the stretch.

Mr Beasley, aged 49, a fire alarm engineer, called for road safety improvements and told the Express & Star: “Everyone in the street is devastated – it has shocked us all.”

An 11-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with arm injuries after the Wood Road crash.