Dudley postbox decorated to honour Royal Mail Christmas stamp contest winner

Arwen Wilson, from Dudley, created a snow people scene which features on the 2nd class stamp this festive season.

The postbox in Dudley Street, Dudley was decorated with a specially designed wrap featuring her stamp.

It will remain in place throughout Christmas and the New Year.

Arwen, aged 10, said: "I am very excited that my local postbox is being covered with my stamp, as I will see it every day on my way to school and people will know that it is my design."

Since winning the competition, Arwen, a pupil at St Chad’s Catholic Primary School in Dudley, visited Clarence House for a prize-giving presentation by Prince Charles.

Her postmark has been pplied to millions of items of stamped mail that said: "Congratulations Arwen Wilson - Winner of Royal Mail’s Christmas Stamp Design Competition 2017."

Arwen also won £1,000 and £1,000 for her school.

Arwen’s winning design was one of two chosen from over 200,000 entries received from children aged four to 11 across the UK in response to the question ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’

It is only the fourth time in Royal Mail’s 500-year history that have designed the Christmas stamps.

Both winning designs were approved by The Queen.

The winner of the 1st class Christmas stamp design was Ted Lewis-Clark from Frome, Somerset.

The 2017 Christmas stamps are on sale now from royalmail.com/christmas2017 by phone on 03457 641 641 and in all Post Offices across the UK.