Dudley Hippodrome future: College 'interested' in land but would bulldoze historic theatre

College principal Lowell Williams and fellow bosses have held informal discussions with council officers over the site and are monitoring the position regarding its restoration, which has run into difficulty, it can be revealed.

But the college says it would have 'no interest' in taking over the Hippodrome in its current form, meaning it would instead be bulldozed.

It is yet another twist in the saga regarding the future of the building, which had looked all set to remain in place and be re-opened when campaigners were given the keys – and a five-year lease – last year.

But relations with council officials have since soured amid questions over whether the group can deliver on its funding pledges.

They are waiting to discover whether their request for a 20-year extension to the lease, which they say is necessary to attract the required investment, will be accepted.

College spokeswoman Debbie Goode said the area where the Hippodrome sits would be ideal for the college's future regeneration proposals, which include a new £30 million university centre.

But the behind-the-scenes talks have left members of Black Country Hippodrome, who are attempting to raise cash to take over the Castle Hill landmark, fuming and led to claims of 'unethical' dealing by Dudley Council.

Ms Goode said: "Our interest is what is going to happen with that space as nothing does seem to be happening.

"The college hasn't got an interest in running the Hippodrome but the land it sits on is part of the whole development corridor."

She added: "We don't want to run the building in its current state – we are interested in the land it sits on."

Ms Goode said the Black Country Hippodrome had been given until Christmas to come up with a viable business plan for the building and that the college would be 'keeping tabs on discussions', suggesting college bosses are waiting in the wings in the event of the rescue deal collapsing.

Steve Daniels, from Black Country Hippodrome, said: "Of course they can talk to who they want but it's not ethical when we are going in there. It's not how you do business."

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “We continue to have meetings with a range of potential investors and developers regarding a number of sites in and around Dudley town centre. We have entered into a five year lease agreement with Black Country Hippodrome Ltd and this is the only agreement in place in relation to the site in question. We have had an informal conversation with Dudley College, who have made it clear they may be interested in the site, should it ever become available.”