Pub's lights bring Christmas spirit

But these colourful array of Christmas lights are actually located at a Black Country pub.

The Summerhouse, off Gospel End Road Sedgley, is famous in the local area for its extravagant decorations.

And they have been turned this year, marking the arrival of Christmas to the area. Hundreds of people flocked to see them turned on earlier this month.

Landlord Karen Kennedy said: "They bring a bit of Christmas spirit to the community and everybody appreciates them which makes it worthwhile doing.

"The Christmas lights are quite famous in the local area and it seems to be getting bigger each year."

The theme of the display this year illustrates a child going to bed on Christmas Eve.

It also features Disney characters and a big Christmas tree.

Karen has run the pub for three years and has chosen a different theme each year.

The pub has a tradition of having an extravagant display and Karen felt she needed to pick up the torch and carry this on when she took it over.

Thousands of bulbs go into the display but Karen said the cost is minimal as they are low-cost LED lights.

She runs the pub with her husband Phil, 54. They have a son James,15, and daughter Zoe, 11.

They are raising money through the display for Heart Link Children's Charity in Leicester, which Karen says saved the life of her daughter who was ill when she was young.

Around 1,000 people came to see the lights during the switch-on on Sunday (12), which Karen didn't expect and said the pub was exceptionally busy.

She is asking people who visit the pub when taking photographs of the display to donate money to charity.